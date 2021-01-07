Syscoin (SYS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.21 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $48.37 million and $4.21 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Syscoin has traded up 33% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0801 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.75 or 0.00430597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000171 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 604,026,553 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

