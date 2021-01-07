T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $154.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMUS. HSBC boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded T-Mobile US from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.53 and a 200 day moving average of $117.11. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 99.0% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 74,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 36,970 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,087 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $2,647,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

