T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Set at $154.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been given a $154.00 price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.07.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $135.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

