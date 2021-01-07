T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $154.35

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $154.35 and last traded at $154.11, with a volume of 18817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.53.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.07. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,763,000 after buying an additional 563,135 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,897,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,554,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,333,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,161,000 after purchasing an additional 180,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,724,000 after purchasing an additional 172,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 846,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,425,000 after purchasing an additional 193,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

