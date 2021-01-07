Tael Hits Market Capitalization of $5.54 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can now be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.96, $7.20, $34.91 and $5.22. In the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00044569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.95 or 0.00305837 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00032375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,152.47 or 0.03066268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013273 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

