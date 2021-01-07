Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Up 9.3%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s stock price was up 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.28. Approximately 1,152,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 873,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 3.22.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.68 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 12.28%. Analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 108,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 15.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

