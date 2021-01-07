Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $97.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tandem Diabetes’ robust top line in the third quarter of 2020 amid the pandemic is impressive. Strong pump sales and domestic pump shipments buoy optimism. Strength in t:slim X2 insulin pump’s demand and rising adoption of Control-IQ technology look encouraging. Product launches, a booming diabetes market and a robust product pipeline buoy optimism. Full-year sales forecast also looks upbeat. Focus on international markets and a strong solvency position are added benefits. Its revenues in the third quarter were better-than-expected. The company has outperformed its industry for the past year. Yet, a wider loss per share and lower international pump shipments are deterring. Gross margin contraction and incurring operating loss are also disappointing. Rising operating expenses, heavy dependence on insulin pumps and stiff competition persist.”

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,180. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.72.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.87, for a total value of $1,208,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,032.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,745.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,458,464 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 33,912 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $929,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $595,495,000 after acquiring an additional 454,490 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 407.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after purchasing an additional 234,490 shares during the last quarter.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.