Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)’s share price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $27.78. 2,210,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,980,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRGP. Raymond James raised Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Targa Resources by 62.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

