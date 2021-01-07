Tarku Resources Ltd. (TKU.V) (CVE:TKU) Trading Up 23.3%

Tarku Resources Ltd. (TKU.V) (CVE:TKU)’s share price was up 23.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 223,385 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 87,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$9.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15.

About Tarku Resources Ltd. (TKU.V) (CVE:TKU)

Tarku Resources Ltd. explores for mineral resources in the provinces of Saskatchewan and Quebec. The company explores for vanadium, gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, and EGP metals. It primarily focuses on the Three A's exploration projects, including Apollo, Admiral, and Atlas in the Matagami greenstone belt, Quebec.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tarku Resources Ltd. (TKU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarku Resources Ltd. (TKU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.