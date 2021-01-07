Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

TARO stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.76. 27,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,953. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.79. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $87.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.75.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $142.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.30 million. Analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARO. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 79.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 110.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

