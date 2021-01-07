TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Trading 9.7% Higher

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)’s stock price traded up 9.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.10. 522,454 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 277,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 0.80.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%.

TAT Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

