Tatton Asset Management plc (TAM.L) (LON:TAM) Shares Gap Down to $273.00

Tatton Asset Management plc (TAM.L) (LON:TAM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $273.00, but opened at $260.00. Tatton Asset Management plc (TAM.L) shares last traded at $270.00, with a volume of 19,631 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £156.30 million and a P/E ratio of 18.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 275.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 279.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th were given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Tatton Asset Management plc (TAM.L)’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Tatton Asset Management plc (TAM.L) Company Profile (LON:TAM)

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, regulatory, and compliance and business consulting services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

