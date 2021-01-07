Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tattooed Chef.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTCF shares. ValuEngine raised Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the second quarter worth about $392,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the second quarter worth approximately $577,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTCF stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. Tattooed Chef has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $28.64.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.