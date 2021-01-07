TD Securities Boosts MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target to $30.00

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 35.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered MAG Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 51,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12. MAG Silver has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $22.61.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in MAG Silver by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,701,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777,838 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MAG Silver by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,618,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,835,000 after purchasing an additional 290,290 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $46,627,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,226,000 after acquiring an additional 89,199 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,243,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,935,000 after acquiring an additional 29,987 shares during the period.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.