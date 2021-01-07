TD Securities Increases Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$4.25

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.05.

Get Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) alerts:

Shares of CPG traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.50. 4,740,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,365,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$422.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.