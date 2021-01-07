Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.06.

NYSE:TECK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 137,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,391,979. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. Teck Resources’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0382 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 8.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,967,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,745,000 after acquiring an additional 816,155 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 13.5% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,441,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,582,000 after purchasing an additional 886,529 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,219,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,634,000 after purchasing an additional 242,240 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,370,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,896,000 after purchasing an additional 86,590 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 21.3% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 3,051,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,350,000 after purchasing an additional 536,458 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

