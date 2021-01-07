Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.86

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and traded as high as $53.80. Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) shares last traded at $51.11, with a volume of 31,345 shares changing hands.

TCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$33.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised their price target on Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price target on Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$736.96 million and a P/E ratio of 155.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.81.

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$30.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

