Tekkorp Digital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) Shares Down 0.1%

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.68 and last traded at $10.76. 143,085 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 97,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TEKKU)

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

