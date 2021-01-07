TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) by 58.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of TELA Bio worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TELA. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TELA Bio by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELA opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 25.98, a quick ratio of 24.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $23.55.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

TELA Bio Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

