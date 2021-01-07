Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Jason N. Gorevic Sells 30,000 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $6,004,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,521,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $204.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.49 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $84.78 and a one year high of $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2,870.9% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 129,622 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,919,000 after acquiring an additional 125,259 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 5,062.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.9% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 404.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.