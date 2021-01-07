Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLTZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Redburn Partners upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $6.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Tele2 AB has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $748.67 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

