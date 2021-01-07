Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $686.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will post sales of $686.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $689.80 million and the lowest is $683.90 million. Teleflex reported sales of $680.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.64.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total value of $72,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,382.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 62.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 678,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,106,000 after buying an additional 260,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,674,581,000 after buying an additional 95,771 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 15.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 559,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $203,631,000 after buying an additional 76,134 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 43.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 171,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,535,000 after buying an additional 51,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1,333.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 54,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,465,000 after buying an additional 50,458 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFX stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $403.78. 303,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,466. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $412.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $390.43 and a 200 day moving average of $370.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

