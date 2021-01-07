Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Telkom SA SOC stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36. Telkom SA SOC has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $10.46.

About Telkom SA SOC

Telkom SA SOC Limited provides information and communications technology services to residential, business, government, wholesale, corporate, and mobile customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers fixed-line retail voice services and calling plans; fixed-line customer premises equipment rental and sales services, including PABX, computers, routers, modems, telephone handsets, etc.; and broadband solutions, such as access across fiber and copper networks enabling high-speed Internet connectivity.

