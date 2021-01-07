Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Up 6.1%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. 5,291,951 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 5,634,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

The firm has a market cap of $459.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 747.05% and a negative return on equity of 106.47%. The business had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 million. On average, analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 10.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 299,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 12,754 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 10.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 133,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 19,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

