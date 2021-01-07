Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.50

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.47, with a volume of 789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

TLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

In related news, Director John W. Maluda purchased 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7,497.00 per share, with a total value of $3,306,177.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,283,210. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

