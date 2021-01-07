TELUS (NYSE:TU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.99

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.66, with a volume of 18322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

A number of research firms have commented on TU. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.19.

The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS by 30.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 276,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 113,669 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TELUS by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 298,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in TELUS by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,962,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $167,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,291 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in TELUS by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 41,532 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

