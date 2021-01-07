Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Raised to $60.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s current price.

TENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

TENB opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.89. Tenable has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $56.99.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $112.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.48 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $1,003,148.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,470.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,874,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,343,137.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,992. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tenable by 32.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

