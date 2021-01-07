Tennant (NYSE:TNC) CEO Chris Killingstad Sells 9,889 Shares of Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) CEO Chris Killingstad sold 9,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $692,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,153,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chris Killingstad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Chris Killingstad sold 3,270 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $228,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Chris Killingstad sold 6,592 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $446,805.76.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Chris Killingstad sold 15,302 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,071,140.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Chris Killingstad sold 6,592 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $438,368.00.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.75. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tennant has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $87.06.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $261.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.67 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tennant will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Tennant by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Tennant during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tennant by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Tennant by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Tennant during the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

