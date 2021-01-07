TenX (PAY) Hits Market Cap of $8.61 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. TenX has a total market cap of $8.61 million and $41.62 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TenX has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One TenX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0587 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00040366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.14 or 0.00292154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00029016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.51 or 0.02734166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012688 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX (PAY) is a token. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,678,998 tokens. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech.

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

