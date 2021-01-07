Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Trading 6.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) shares traded up 6.1% on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $138.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Teradyne traded as high as $130.74 and last traded at $129.91. 2,117,586 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,563,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.41.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. 140166 raised shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.29.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $6,258,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,223 shares of company stock worth $33,513,928 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Teradyne by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,650,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Teradyne by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,729,000 after buying an additional 138,480 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.91 and a 200 day moving average of $101.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

