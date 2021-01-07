Terra (LUNA) Market Capitalization Achieves $414.71 Million

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00002203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Upbit, Bittrex and Coinone. Terra has a total market capitalization of $414.71 million and $72.83 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00024300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00109785 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.55 or 0.00447151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00243403 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00052149 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra’s total supply is 994,660,886 coins and its circulating supply is 485,134,304 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, GDAC and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.