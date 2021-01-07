TerraUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $183.68 million and $10.20 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004628 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005457 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000845 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 184,396,586 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

TerraUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.