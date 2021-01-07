Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 194.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 973 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 556.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 630.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 73 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.00, for a total transaction of $663,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,430,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total value of $557,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,379,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,680 shares of company stock valued at $89,452,832. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $755.98 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $774.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,968.70, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $617.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.