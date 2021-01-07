The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $125.00

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.60.

ALL traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,692. The Allstate has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.22.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Allstate will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate by 1,463.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

