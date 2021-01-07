The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $300.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) received a $300.00 price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.45.

NYSE BA opened at $211.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.16 and its 200 day moving average is $182.28. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -8.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

