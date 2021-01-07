The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given a $55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has been given a $55.00 target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.87% from the stock’s previous close.

KO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

Shares of KO stock opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $217.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 65,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 290,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 385,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

