The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Trading Up 6.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) were up 6.8% on Wednesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $82.00. The company traded as high as $87.92 and last traded at $86.11. Approximately 552,447 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 445,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.61.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENSG. Stephens raised shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

In other news, COO Spencer Burton sold 10,812 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $691,968.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 75,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $5,298,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 167,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,833,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,431 shares of company stock worth $14,458,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,523,000 after buying an additional 409,192 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 53.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 380,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,733,000 after buying an additional 133,151 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 131.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 81,236 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth $3,622,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after buying an additional 37,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average is $58.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $599.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

