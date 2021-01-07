The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) a €32.00 Price Target

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) has been given a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €33.91 ($39.89).

Renault SA (RNO.PA) stock opened at €36.64 ($43.11) on Tuesday. Renault SA has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.17.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

