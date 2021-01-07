The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) a €2.30 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TC1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €1.70 ($2.00) target price on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday.

ETR TC1 opened at €3.23 ($3.80) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.88. Tele Columbus AG has a one year low of €1.73 ($2.03) and a one year high of €3.95 ($4.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $412.01 million and a P/E ratio of -13.18.

About Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F)

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber networks in Germany. The company operates through TV, Internet and Telephony, and Other segments. It offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs, and approximately 250 TV channels and 70 digital radio stations that are offered on the digital entertainment platform.

