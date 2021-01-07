The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) to Neutral

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.21.

NYSE:ADS opened at $78.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.97. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $115.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.20. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at about $692,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 441.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 197,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 160,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

