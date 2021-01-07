The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.68.

NYSE GS opened at $285.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.44. The company has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $288.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

