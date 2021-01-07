The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) to “Neutral”

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $170.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $134.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s current price.

TROW has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $151.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $154.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.07.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

