The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE GBX traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,286. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70. The Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $166,029.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,629.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $75,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,398.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,159 shares of company stock worth $512,747 over the last three months. 2.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

