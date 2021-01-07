The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.25 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.75%. The Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Shares of GBX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.90. 9,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70. The Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,230 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $166,029.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,629.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,929 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $54,957.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,652,532.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,159 shares of company stock valued at $512,747. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GBX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.