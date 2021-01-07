The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Craig Hallum

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised The Joint from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on The Joint from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised The Joint from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The Joint has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $411.68 million, a P/E ratio of 108.60 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 million. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Joint will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Joint by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in The Joint by 60.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 218,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 82,384 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Joint by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in The Joint by 45.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Joint during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

