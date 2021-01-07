The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.73. The Kroger reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.77.

In other news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $1,010,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,509.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,623 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Kroger stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 354,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,721,726. The Kroger has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $33.39.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

