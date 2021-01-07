The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded The Lovesac from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on The Lovesac from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Lovesac presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.78.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $654.57 million, a PE ratio of -342.92 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72. The Lovesac has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $46.26.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Lovesac will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 39,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $1,778,364.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 6,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $283,886.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 857,225 shares of company stock worth $33,081,096 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The Lovesac by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 668,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,669,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 1,492.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 198,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

