The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) Shares Gap Up to $6.15

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.15, but opened at $8.62. The Peck shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 175,568 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PECK. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of The Peck in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Peck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get The Peck alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The Peck had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 million during the quarter.

In other The Peck news, EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Peck stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of The Peck as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Peck Company Profile (NASDAQ:PECK)

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for The Peck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Peck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.