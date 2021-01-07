The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $157.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group traded as high as $162.06 and last traded at $162.00, with a volume of 26682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.51.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

