The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

SMPL traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.45. 3,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,143. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.03.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

